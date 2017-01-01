Your complete sourcing stack

ZenSourcer ties all your tools together, automates your followups without sacrificing personalization, and gives you analytics on what’s working.
For Chrome, Gmail, LinkedIn, and Greenhouse
Stop copying and pasting data across 5 different tools! ZenSourcer integrates with Chrome, Gmail, LinkedIn, and Greenhouse.
Use the Chrome extension to build lists, capture candidate information, find email, and upload to Greenhouse all alongside LinkedIn.
Sending 3 followups for your reachouts doubles your response rate.
Track clicks, replies, and views for email to test subject lines, templates, and even time of day.
ZenSourcer was built on the idea that there must be a smarter way to reach great talent. Sourcers find themselves caught in a complex web of tools that don’t talk to each other, which makes for frustrating extra work. ZenSourcer combines these tools into one solution that works alongside Chrome, Gmail, LinkedIn, and Greenhouse.
This means less copying data back and forth, fewer mistakes, and better visibility into what’s working and what not. Sourcers can get back to what they do best — connecting great talent with great opportunities.
Before starting ZenSourcer, Steven led several engineering teams at Dropbox. While there, he spent most of his time recruiting for his teams and helping Dropbox hire world-class talent.
Josephine Nguyen, Sift Science
Liz Vortman, Binc Search
Matt Stephenson, Shift
