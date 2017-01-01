Your complete sourcing stack

About ZenSourcer

ZenSourcer was built on the idea that there must be a smarter way to reach great talent. Sourcers find themselves caught in a complex web of tools that don’t talk to each other, which makes for frustrating extra work. ZenSourcer combines these tools into one solution that works alongside Chrome, Gmail, LinkedIn, and Greenhouse.

This means less copying data back and forth, fewer mistakes, and better visibility into what’s working and what not. Sourcers can get back to what they do best — connecting great talent with great opportunities.